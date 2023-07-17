SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Target by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.