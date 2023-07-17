SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 370.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $281.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,585. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

