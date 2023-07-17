Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $213.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $180.79 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,727 shares of company stock valued at $110,430,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.