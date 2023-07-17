Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,920

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($23.93) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.23) to GBX 1,775 ($22.84) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Smiths Group Price Performance
Shares of SMIN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,622 ($20.87). 64,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,644.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,683.18. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,807 ($23.25). The company has a market cap of £5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Transactions at Smiths Group
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
