Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 186,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

