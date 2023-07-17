Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$4.82.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

