Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.32.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

