Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sixt Stock Performance
Sixt stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. Sixt has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73.
About Sixt
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sixt
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.