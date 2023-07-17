Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sixt Stock Performance

Sixt stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. Sixt has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

