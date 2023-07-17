Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 254,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 442,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.23 price objective on Sirios Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Sirios Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

