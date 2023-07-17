SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Tops $299.44 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $299.44 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,236.93 or 1.00066003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002227 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24827166 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $17,972,701.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

