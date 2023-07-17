SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.89 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $303.04 million and $17.89 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,327.75 or 1.00054778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002222 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24933055 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $27,399,550.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

