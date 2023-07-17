Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,847 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

HEQT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,021. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

