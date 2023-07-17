Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.41. 16,013,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,634,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

