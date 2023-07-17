Signaturefd LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TMO traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $523.78. 408,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.