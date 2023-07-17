Signaturefd LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.85. The stock had a trading volume of 866,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.