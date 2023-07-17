Signaturefd LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Novartis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 32.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 670,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

