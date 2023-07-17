Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $53,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.97. 604,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,824. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

