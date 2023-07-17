Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,789 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,761,398. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

