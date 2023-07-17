Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,632,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of SO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. 737,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,040. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

