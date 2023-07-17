Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.17% of Wayfair worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.68.

Shares of W traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 884,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

