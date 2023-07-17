Signaturefd LLC Acquires 59,528 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 126.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,673. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

