Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 7,787 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 164,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,399. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.