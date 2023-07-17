Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,942. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

