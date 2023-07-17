Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 27,719 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,719 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

