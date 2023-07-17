Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 601,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.96. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

