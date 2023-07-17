Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 10,976 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.57. 276,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

