Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.85. The stock had a trading volume of 287,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,049. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

