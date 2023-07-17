Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $6.69 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.43. 3,628,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

