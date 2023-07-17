Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $940,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.05. 224,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,481. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

