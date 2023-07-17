Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 2.8 %

PGR stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $120.01. 1,604,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,161. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

