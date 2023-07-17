Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.90. 351,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.76. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

