Short Interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Decreases By 24.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,630,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 64,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

WeWork Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,373. WeWork has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

A number of brokerages recently commented on WE. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in WeWork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WeWork by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

(Get Free Report)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.