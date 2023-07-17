Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rises By 60.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY remained flat at $7.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

Voestalpine Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Voestalpine’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

