Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Expands By 442.4%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 442.4% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NIE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,539. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

