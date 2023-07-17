Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Decreases By 26.5%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VersaBank Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.80 on Monday. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.54.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VersaBank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 4.1% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 144,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

