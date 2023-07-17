Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Drops By 37.0%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

UniFirst stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,957. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.