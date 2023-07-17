Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Grows By 21.4%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.