Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Drops By 84.7%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 0.6 %

Smart Powerr stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 11,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,339. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.