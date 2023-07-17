Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Drops By 27.6%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 171,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 940,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Sharps Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

STSS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. 4,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Sharps Technology has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

