Short Interest in Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Decreases By 26.9%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

RNSHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Renishaw in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($45.28) to GBX 3,450 ($44.38) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of RNSHF remained flat at $45.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

