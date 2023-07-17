Short Interest in PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Decreases By 83.3%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance
PAEKY stock remained flat at $13.31 during midday trading on Friday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.3735 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.19. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.52%.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.
