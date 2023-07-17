Short Interest in PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Decreases By 83.3%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance

PAEKY stock remained flat at $13.31 during midday trading on Friday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Get PT Aneka Tambang Tbk alerts:

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.3735 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.19. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.52%.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.