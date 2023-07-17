Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Expands By 60.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of PRDSY stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Prada has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.52.

Prada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.1516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Prada’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

