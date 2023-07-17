Short Interest in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Declines By 26.7%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $624,967,312.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Playtika alerts:

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Playtika by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playtika Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

PLTK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.62. 259,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,334. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. Playtika’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.