Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Expands By 21.2%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. 50,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 240.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,151,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,578,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $8,341,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,568,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

