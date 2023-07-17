Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Expands By 21.2%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. 50,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.02.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
