Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Drops By 25.2%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 127,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,827. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.