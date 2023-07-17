Short Interest in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Rises By 510.7%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 510.7% from the June 15th total of 175,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Mondee Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ MOND traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 405,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,306. The firm has a market cap of $574.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Mondee has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondee

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $188,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondee in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the first quarter worth $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondee by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Mondee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.