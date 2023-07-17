Short Interest in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Rises By 510.7%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 510.7% from the June 15th total of 175,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Mondee Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ MOND traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 405,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,306. The firm has a market cap of $574.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Mondee has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.
Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mondee
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondee in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the first quarter worth $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondee by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MOND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mondee
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.