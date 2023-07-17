Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Drops By 85.9%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MDxHealth Price Performance
Shares of MDxHealth stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.54. 119,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.20. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 193.40% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on MDXH shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MDxHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
