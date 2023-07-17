Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Rises By 300.0%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Maisons du Monde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Maisons du Monde has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

