Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Rises By 363.2%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,800 shares, an increase of 363.2% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 245,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,999. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 1,137.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

