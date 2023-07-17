Short Interest in Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Rises By 400.0%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Stock Up 88.2 %

Shares of HGYN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 10,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Hong Yuan Holding Group alerts:

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.