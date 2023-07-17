Short Interest in Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Rises By 400.0%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hong Yuan Holding Group Stock Up 88.2 %
Shares of HGYN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 10,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Yuan Holding Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.